ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Rademaker USA, a global provider of industrial equipment to the baking industry, hired Spencer Hendrickson as dough technologist for the North American market.

He will be managing equipment testing and handling demonstrations for the Rademaker Experience Center, which will be opening at the end of the year in Elk Grove Village.

“Rademaker is incredibly excited to add Spencer to our team,” said Eric Riggle, president of Rademaker USA. “His knowledge of craft baking and high-end pastry is exactly where Rademaker is as an organization, and we look forward to his contributions to our organization and to our customers.”

Mr. Hendrickson previously served as head pastry chef at Hewn Bakery in Evanston, Ill.

The Rademaker Experience Center will support customer product development and testing on the company’s new Radini line, designed to be flexible, user friendly equipment for bakers. The center will house three Radini lines, which will be testing pastry, pizza and other flatbreads, sweet goods, donuts, croissants and artisan breads.