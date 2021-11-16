CHICAGO — The private equity firm Arbor Investments on Nov. 15 announced the recapitalization of Dr. G’s Creations, which supplies functional ingredients, flavors, and batter and breadings to quick-service restaurants, casual restaurants and food processors. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“As a life-long inventor, I’ve spent my career providing solutions to the foodservice and food manufacturing sector and am extremely proud of the company we’ve built over the last 13 years,” said Bahman Ghavimi, PhD, chief executive officer of Dr. G’s Creations, Bogart, Ga. “At Dr. G’s, we pride ourselves on our ability to stay ahead of growing demand and changing customer needs. Bringing on Arbor as a partner will allow us to stay at the forefront of our industry and provide our superior products and service to even more customers. Arbor shares our vision for growth, has a proven playbook for success, and brings an army of resources and expertise that will help us get there quickly. We can’t wait to get started working together.”

Arbor Investments, which has offices in Chicago and New York, focuses exclusively on investing in food, beverage and related industries. Arbor Investments owns Crown Bakeries. On Nov. 4 Arbor Investments announced it had acquired a majority interest in the plant-based food platform Fontaine Santé Foods. The announcement on Dr. G’s Creations came 11 days later.

“We were fortunate to have met Bahman several years ago,” said Alan Weed, a partner for Arbor Investments. “As prolific investors in food, we quickly admired the highly technical and in-demand applications that Dr. G’s develops for chicken offerings at the who’s who of QSR chains and industrial customers. Consumers can taste the difference when an item contains Dr. G’s products and the sales growth that customers experience when they convert to Dr. G’s is remarkable. We look forward to adding additional infrastructure, systems and people to support the oversized demand and interest from customers.”