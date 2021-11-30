MIERLO, THE NETHERLANDS – GNT has developed the “Power of Color” project to help brands use colors to connect with their target customers. The research combines consumer psychology and semiotics, which is the study of signs and symbols as elements of communication, to find insight into how color generates meaning across products, brands and categories.

The project explores how color sends out messages on a conscious and subconscious level and examines the tensions that drive product and brand choices such as the desire for pleasurable yet permissible food and drink.

“It’s clear that a one-size-fits-all approach to color is rapidly becoming outdated,” said Maartje Hendrickx, market development manager at GNT. “As a service provider, innovation has always been in our DNA, and this trailblazing project enables us to help customers find the cutting-edge coloring solutions they need to strengthen their market position and reach new audiences.”

Color codes and cues create a variety of meanings across different cultures, categories and situations, according to GNT. Colors evoke moods and emotions with red seen as an energizing shade and yellow being associated with joy.

“Color can send out any number of messages about brands and products,” said Jill Janssen, lead for Power of Color. “It might signal a moment of blissful escapism, tell stories about origins and process, showcase powerful ingredients, or help to highlight healthy formulations. The Power of Color helps brands think about color in a new way, delving deeper than ever before into its cultural power while also exploring the psychology behind color trends.”