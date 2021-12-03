CLOSTER, NJ. — American Key Food Products now offers native waxy potato starch and pregelatinized native waxy potato starch to the North American food industry. Made in Germany, both starches are over 99% amylopectin and may be used in applications such as fruit fillings, baked foods, soups and sauces, salad dressings, condiments, snacks and meat alternatives.

The native waxy potato starch is a cook-up starch. The pregelatinized native waxy potato starch is a cold-swelling pregelatinized starch. Both are high-viscosity starches. They have a neutral flavor profile. The high-gelatinization levels bring about expansion, creaminess, smoothness and mouthfeel, according to Closter-based AKFP. They are used in binding and thickening, imparting a shiny, clear appearance, new textures, high viscosity and extended shelf life.

“This high level of amylopectin is achieved by the breeding of a potato variety specifically for this purpose, using traditional techniques, not genetic modification,” said Ivan Sarda, president of AKFP. “These native starches offer excellent performance characteristics with the added benefit of being non-GMO, gluten-free and clean-label friendly. Such innovative starches are a natural addition to our portfolio of ingredients that support the better-for-you lifestyle choices many consumers seek today.”