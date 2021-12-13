WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 2.1¢ per lb in November, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The increase follows a 5.4¢ per lb decrease in October. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, fell, decreasing 8.1¢ per lb after climbing 7.3¢ a month ago.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 154.7¢, up 2.1¢ per lb from October and up 3.2¢ from November 2020.

At 209.4¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 8.1¢ per lb from October and down 11.3¢ per lb from November 2020.

The national average price of family flour in November was 38.6¢, down 1¢ from October and down 5.9¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in November was 109.3¢ per lb, up 2.6¢ from October but down 16.9¢ from November 2020. Chocolate chip cookies were 399.9¢ per lb, up 18.4¢ per lb from October and up 23.2¢ from November 2020.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in November was 84.4¢, up 5.6¢ from October and up 5.3¢ from November 2020.