WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Sheila G’s Brownie Brittle has partnered with the Hershey Co. to introduce two co-branded snacks.

Brownie Brittle Reese’s Pieces features thin brownie pieces topped with Reese’s Pieces candies, while Brownie Brittle Heath Toffee Crunch has Heath English toffee bits. The products are available online and in select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.49 to $3.99 per 4-oz bag.

"We are thrilled to partner with the team at Hershey's for these two latest creations," said Ashley Dawkins, vice president of marketing at Sheila G's Brownie Brittle. "Reese's Pieces and Heath Toffee Crunch are both perfect additions to our lineup — what's not to love about topping our classic thin, crispy brownie with the iconic Reese's Pieces candy and Heath Toffee bits?”