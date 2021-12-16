PITTSBURGH — The Kraft Heinz Co. on Dec. 15 pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operational footprint and entire global supply chain by 2050. To achieve its goal, Kraft Heinz will promote regenerative and sustainable practices across its agriculture supply chain, transition to more circular and recyclable consumer packaging, procure a majority of the company’s electricity from renewable sources by 2025, and continue to transition on-site manufacturing facilities to renewable energy sources.

“As one of the world’s largest food and beverage companies, we take seriously our responsibility to slash our environmental impact in the face of climate change,” said Miguel Patricio, chief executive officer of Kraft Heinz. “Through partnerships with leading NGOs (non-governmental organizations) and across our supply chain, we look to seize opportunities to reduce emissions and minimize our footprint, from the farms that grow our ingredients to the manufacturing facilities that prepare our products.”

Scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions cover Kraft Heinz’s operational footprint. Scope 1 emissions occur from sources controlled or owned by a company while scope 2 emissions are indirect emissions associated with the purchase of electricity, steam, heat or cooling, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. Scope 3 emissions are the result of activities from assets not owned or controlled by a company. They also are referred to as value chain emissions.

Since an independent third party found Kraft Heinz’s scope 3 emissions account for about 95% of the company’s total emissions, the company primarily will focus on scope 3 emissions. Kraft Heinz will work in partnerships with suppliers, including ingredient and packaging suppliers, which account for 62% and 12%, respectively, of Kraft Heinz’s scope 3 emissions.

Kraft Heinz also set near-term targets of reducing 50% of its GHG emissions across all three scopes by 2030 and to source 100% of tomatoes for its ketchup sustainably by 2025.