OMAHA, NEB. — Scoular celebrated its move to a new global headquarters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 15. The move, which was announced in November 2020, was made in part to accommodate Scoular’s growth and to create “an energizing, collaborative workplace,” the company said.

“As our employees have returned to the office and new members join our teams, it’s important to provide a high-performance, collaborative and flexible space where everyone feels included and can do their best work,” said Paul Maass, chief executive officer. “We are thrilled to have created this space for current and future employees in Omaha.”

Scoular said its workforce in Omaha has nearly doubled over the past five years.

Highlights of the new headquarters include:

• Workplace design to focus on and to promote employee health and well-being, such as a fitness center with ample natural light, and private wellness spaces to accommodate nursing mothers, prayer, meditation, etc.

• Significantly enhanced HVAC features and high-quality air filtration systems to help reduce virus and bacteria transmissions.

• Workstations spaced in distance and height to comply with health and safety recommendations. All desks are ergonomic, sit-to-stand capable.

• A design to facilitate more efficient operations and reduce Scoular’s environmental footprint, as part of the company’s sustainability strategy.

• “The Exchange,” a central breakroom for collaboration and socialization that opens to a patio with a fireplace.

• Varied spaces to foster collaboration and inclusion among small and large groups: common areas with high-top tables to encourage impromptu conversations, huddle rooms, bench seating in high-traffic areas and booth seating in the breakroom.

• Video conferencing in all meeting rooms to ensure connectivity for all 1,200-plus Scoular employees globally.

• Integration of Scoular’s refreshed brand and yellow-and-blue logo. For example, an 800-lb mobile representing the semi-circle logo hangs in the lobby.

• A 35-foot backlit wall that showcases Scoular growth and innovation over time, from a black-and-white photo of founder George Scoular to Petsource by Scoular, a new and rapidly expanding freeze-dried pet food manufacturer.

“This wall demonstrates to both employees and visitors Scoular’s long history of evolving to meet the needs of an ever-changing agribusiness industry,” said David Faith, chairman of Scoular’s board of directors. “I hope that anyone viewing it realizes the incredible breadth of Scoular’s business and our immense opportunity to innovate for the future.”