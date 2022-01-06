NEW YORK — Godiva Chocolatier is set to debut four new licensing partnerships in 2022, building on a licensing platform that already includes General Mills, Inc., The Cheesecake Factory and Jessica Pastries.

The new partnerships are with Boardwalk Frozen Treats, Jimmy’s Gourmet Bakery, Le Vian and Cookies United.

Boardwalk Frozen Treats will introduce seven new Godiva ice cream pints. The new flavors include: hazelnut crunch, mint, praline cone crunch, salted caramel brownie, caramel, chocolate strawberry and midnight swirl.

Jimmy’s Gourmet Bakery will launch Godiva “bake-at-home” chocolate chip cookie dough filled with chocolate ganache. The cookie dough will be available in both frozen and refrigerated varieties.

Le Vian, which offers jewelry including a line of natural fancy color diamonds exclusively trademarked “Chocolate Diamonds,” in February will debut a special edition collection of pendants at Kay Jewelers co-branded as Godiva x Le Vian Chocolate Diamonds. The pendants will be inspired by Godiva’s classic chocolates and iconography.

Cookies United has partnered with Godiva to introduce Godiva Gingerbread House and Cookie Decorating Kits featuring Godiva chocolate cookie pieces and the company’s “Masterpieces” dark chocolate ganache hearts at decorative pieces. The kits will debut at Easter and during the 2022 holiday season.

“Establishing new partnerships reinforces our strategy of expanding our accessibility and democratizing premium chocolate to open more people's eyes to the wonder of Godiva,” said Nurtac Ziyal Afridi, chief executive officer of Godiva. “Licensing will continue to play a critical role in these endeavors in North America and around the world.”

Earlier licensing partnerships include The Cheesecake Factory, with which Godiva offers Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake, and General Mills, Inc., with which Godiva offers baking kits, including Godiva Chocolate Torte, Godiva Lava Cake and Godiva Brownie Cheesecake Swirl.