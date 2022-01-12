URBANA, ILL. — Mariana Haddad has been promoted to technical sales director at American Pan, a division of Bundy Baking Solutions.

Ms. Haddad has been with American Pan since 2013 and has held a variety of roles, including sales coordinator, inside sales manager and regional sales manager. She is fluent in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish.

Ms. Haddad is based at American Pan Cainco in Bauru, Brazil. American Pan Cainco was established in 2014 through a partnership with American Pan and Cainco Equipment Ltd. American Pan Cainco supplies custom, industrial-size bakeware and coatings to the South American region. MBN