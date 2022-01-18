BRANCHBURG, NJ. — Lycored has opened a new processing facility in Branchburg for its carotenoids, vitamins, minerals, amino acids and food ingredients.

According to Lycored, the new plant provides advanced capabilities for milling, blending, drying, and coating, with extensive opportunities for customization. The facility also features an application laboratory and color production line that creates additional capacity and more convenient localized support in the United States for taste and coloration applications and development.

To celebrate the launch, Lycored has created a dedicated microsite along with a “virtual VIP tour” video. The video was developed alongside motion expert Adam Rubin and creative director Matt Bierce and provides an entertaining and educational look around the new facilities.

“Our Branchburg facility boasts formidable milling and blending proficiency with state-of-the-art technology,” said Shirley Cohen, chief executive officer of Lycored. “It allows us to optimize nutrient efficacy and bioavailability while providing innovative formulations perfectly tailored to our customers’ requirements.”

The Branchburg facility is FDA-registered, cGMP-complaint, and NSF-certified. It is allergen-free, with temperature- and humidity-controlled environments.

“For more than a quarter of a century, we’ve been inspired to find new ways to make the most of natural nutrients for supplements and blends,” Ms. Cohen said. “We’ve learned a lot along the way, reinventing and streamlining countless processes to maximize wellness and minimize waste. We’re now excited to share the fruits of that journey in our brand-new, state-of-the-art custom production facility.”