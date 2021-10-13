MINNEAPOLIS — Puris has opened a new facility in Dawson, Minn., that more than doubles production capacity for pea protein. The facility was retrofitted from an existing dairy plant and is expected to add nearly 100 new jobs.

The site supports continued growth for Puris Proteins, a joint venture between Puris and Cargill, and will enable the companies to supply roughly half of North America’s pea protein. Puris has the only vertically integrated, multi-plant pea protein production model in the United States. Its yellow field peas are bred for superior yield and disease resistance while improving the soil.

“This is more than a pea protein processing plant,” said Tyler Lorenzen, chief executive officer of Puris Proteins. “We’re shaping the future of food. The model we’ve built puts sustainable partnerships in reach for brands of all sizes. There’s impact at every level — it supports a local economy here in Dawson, introduces peas as a revenue stream for farmers, makes more plant-based foods available to consumers, and ultimately brings us one step closer to a sustainable food system.”

The global plant-based alternatives market is expected to reach $162 billion by 2030, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence report. As production volumes increase, price parity may be achieved between plant-based products and conventional counterparts, removing the cost barrier for consumers.

“We’re working to feed future generations, to ensure there’s quality nutrition available and a healthy planet to house a growing population,” Mr. Lorenzen said. “At the same time, we’re running a business. Our grower and brand partners are running businesses. With the addition of our Dawson facility, we’re even better equipped to expand our network, innovate and scale.”

Cargill has invested more than $100 million in the venture to support construction of the 200,000-square-foot facility as well as the addition of substantial capacity at Puris’ Turtle Lake, Wis., production facility. The companies announced the joint venture in January 2018.

“Our investment allows Cargill, along with our partner Puris, to remain at the forefront of the plant-based protein revolution by meeting the growing demand for great tasting, sustainable and label-friendly pea protein for both current and prospective customers in North America and across the world,” said Mike Wagner, managing director for Cargill’s Starches, Sweeteners and Texturizers business in North America. “Pea protein not only enhances our diverse portfolio of high-quality ingredients but also expands our opportunity to work with customers to make products that use a variety of our ingredients to satisfy consumers globally.”