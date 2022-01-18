BALTIMORE — H&S Bakery is moving into the retail space with the debut of Kneads, a new retail bakeshop and cafe. The new concept is set to debut this summer.

Located in a 17,000-square-foot space in Harbor East in Baltimore, Kneads will specialize in handcrafted bread and baked foods made daily from scratch in-house. The bakeshop and cafe also will offer gourmet sandwiches and pastries.

The 7,400-square-foot bakeshop will be enclosed by glass walls, which will allow guests to observe the baking process. The bakeshop will be capable of producing up to thousands of pounds of bread per hour, according to H&S Bakery. A “bakelab” will offer flexible and functional space, including a wall that may be opened for additional seating and closed to accommodate private events, meeting space, baking lessons and other community events.

The cafe, meanwhile, will feature a vintage H&S Bakery truck that will serve as the “to-go” window in the marketplace section of the cafe. The cafe also includes custom lights resembling baking whisks, as well as a historical timeline with key highlights of H&S Bakery’s early beginnings in Baltimore.

Kneads is partnering with local coffee roaster Aveley Farms Coffee as the exclusive coffee vendor.

“Kneads is a true labor of love for my family,” said Kira Paterakis Nissley, communications liaison for H&S Bakery. “We are so excited to take our generations-long passion for the baking business and translate it into an experiential concept which the whole community can take part in. Whether gathering with friends, collaborating with co-workers, taking a baking class or showcasing your locally made product in the marketplace, our vision for Kneads has always been in service to our neighborhood, our community and our hometown of Baltimore.” MBN