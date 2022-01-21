KANSAS CITY — Hostess Brands, Inc. announced it will distribute bonuses of up to $750 per employee to its nearly 2,000 bakery and distribution center workers in recognition of their “hard work, tenure and passion toward achieving the Hostess vision every day.”

“We’re extremely proud of our frontline team at Hostess,” said Andrew P. Callahan, president and chief executive officer of Hostess Brands. “They have shown tremendous commitment, passion, strength and resilience in these challenging times.”

Hostess operates five North American baking plants in Chicago; Emporia, Kan.; Indianapolis; Columbus, Ga.; and Burlington, Ont. MBN