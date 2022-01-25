KANSAS CITY — Crown Bakeries’ purchase of the Pleasant Prairie, Wis., plant from Gold Standard Baking seems like another perfect addition for the Nashville, Tenn.-based producer of buns, rolls, laminated products, frozen dough and other baked foods.

Built in 2017, the 200,000-square-foot bakery in Wisconsin houses a line that can pump out 720 croissants a minute, or about 3.3 million frozen baked goods per week, according to Baking & Snack, which featured the plant in its September 2019 issue. And the facility has ample room for additional lines to support the rapid growth at Crown Bakeries, which now operates nine facilities that are capable of producing more than 10 million baked croissants a week and a host of other baked foods.

Crown Bakeries has been on the fast track since Yianny Caparos, president, and his brother George, chief development officer, joined the company in 2019, when Arbor Investments recapitalized what was then called The Bakery Cos. The brothers teamed up with Cordia Harrington, founder and chief executive officer, who along with Arbor and the bakery team have made several strategic acquisitions.

Despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Arbor and Crown Bakeries have also aggressively invested in the company’s operations, even building a new croissant bakery in Nashville, which was profiled in the February 2021 issue of Baking & Snack. Look for more news to come.

And congratulations to Yianny and George Caparos, who will become members of the Baking Hall of Fame during the American Society of Baking’s technical conference, which runs from March 1-3 in Chicago. They will join Ms. Harrington, who was inducted in 2018.