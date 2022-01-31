PENNSAUKEN, NJ — Puratos USA has announced plans for a new baking school in Pennsauken, NJ, its first location in the United States. The program, in partnership with Pennsauken High School, will introduce students in the largely underprivileged community to baking in hopes of creating careers in the industry.

“We can make a real difference to the lives of young people and make an important contribution to our industry by establishing a Bakery School in Pennsauken, NJ, — the area in which our US headquarters is located — and one of the most economically challenged boroughs in the State of New Jersey and country,” said Andy Brimacombe, president of Puratos USA. “We have the skill and the will to create a life-changing social contribution right here on our doorstep by providing a launchpad to a career path in the bakery industry for people who may otherwise not have the opportunity.”

This is the seventh school of its kind for the ingredient supplier, with other locations in India, Brazil, Mexico, Philippines, Romania and South Africa.

The inspiration for the project came from the realization that Puratos was in the perfect position to help underprivileged communities looking for work, said Brenda Fermin, research and development director at Puratos.

“There was a disconnect — on one hand, there were a lot of kids that didn’t have job opportunities, and on the other hand, the baking industry was struggling to find labor,” Ms. Fermin explained. “That’s where the idea came from. We’re in a good place, as Puratos, to find some opportunities for these kids.”

Puratos aims to graduate 25 students from the program every four years. The bakery school is the newest addition to Pennsauken High School’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, a workforce readiness initiative that includes a culinary arts program.

Students at the school will learn the fundamentals of baking, including pastry and chocolate-making, with a focus on practical and artisan skills.

“We want to provide students hands-on experience, whether at our sites or our customers’ plants or bakeries,” Ms. Fermin said. “We’ll have industry guest-expert lectures and field trips to show them how what they’re learning is applied in the baking industry.”

Puratos has plans in the work for another international school, though the location isn’t yet know, Ms. Fermin said. And if the Pennsauken school is successful, she hopes to see additional US locations, too.

“We have plants in Kenosha, Wis., and Rancho Dominguez, Calif., so it would be nice if we had a bakery school in these locations as well,” she said.