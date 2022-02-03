DAVIS, CALIF. — Stan Jacot has been named chief executive officer of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Mr. Jacot most recently was president of Jane’s Dough Foods, where he achieved a double-digit compound annual growth rate during his six-year tenure. He previously had senior marketing and operations roles at Mission Foods, Borden Dairy Co., ConAgra Foods and Kellogg Co. across the United States and Canada.

He received a bachelor’s degree in marketing at DePaul University.

“There’s a clear opportunity to grow Arcadia’s brands while improving the lives of consumers through our portfolio of better-for-you products,” Mr. Jacot said. “Now is an exciting time to join the organization, as we prepare for the launch of GoodWheat pasta. The food we eat plays a significant role in our collective health, and I look forward to positively impacting the well-being of countless consumers through this revolutionary new line of pastas from the next generation of wheat — our GoodWheat.”

Mr. Jacot was selected as CEO by Arcadia’s board of directors after a nationwide search. The role was previously held by Matt Plavan from 2019 until his departure this past December, at which time Kevin Comcowich, chairman of the board, was appointed to the position on an interim basis.

“Stan has built an impressive career developing organizations and strategies to drive aggressive growth for existing and emerging better-for-you consumer brands,” Mr. Comcowich said. “As we continue to transform Arcadia, we are thrilled to have him on board to lead the organization through its next phase of growth.”

Arcadia granted Mr. Jacot an inducement stock option to purchase a total of 316,108 shares of its common stock. The stock option was granted outside of Arcadia’s 2015 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (but under the same terms) and was material to Mr. Jacot’s acceptance of employment with Arcadia. The inducement grant was made and approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock option was issued upon his commencement of employment (the grant date), and has an exercise price per share of 91¢, which was the closing price of Arcadia’s common stock on the grant date.