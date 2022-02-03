WESTERVILLE, OHIO — Lancaster Colony Corp. on Feb. 3 announced it has closed its frozen garlic bread production plant in Baldwin Park, Calif. In connection with the closing, the company is discontinuing its Mamma Bella line of frozen garlic bread.

The company said the closing, which took place in January, was part of “ongoing efforts to better optimize our manufacturing network” and that the line was discontinued because of its small size and low profitability. In the company’s second quarter ended Dec. 31, Lancaster Colony took a $1 million restructuring/impairment charge in connection with the decision to close the California plant. The closing announcement was included in the company’s second-quarter financial results.

Lancaster Colony continues to produce garlic bread under the New York Bakery brand.