RICHMOND, BC. — Nature’s Path subsidiary Envirokidz is debuting Rhino Rolls, an organic gluten-free cereal.

The new tiny bun-shaped cereal is made with whole oat and rice flour, sweetened with organic cane sugar and dusted with cinnamon and vanilla.

Each flavor of cereal from Envirokidz depicts a different endangered animal and featured on the newest flavor will be the white rhino.

The new cereal contains 18 grams of whole grains in each 40-gram serving. The cereal is currently available on the Nature Path website for $4.99 for a 9.5-oz box, $28.74 for a 6-pack of the cereal and $55.08 for a 12-pack.