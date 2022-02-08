HANOVER, PA. — Satyaki Lodh has been named senior vice president and chief information officer at Utz Brands, Inc.

He brings more than 30 years of experience in information technology roles across multiple industries, including food and beverage. He most recently was chief information officer at Borden Dairy. Before that he was vice president of enterprise applications at Snyder’s-Lance, Inc., where he managed the application infrastructure supporting the company’s direct-store-delivery route operations. He also was senior manager of software services at DS Waters of America, a project manager and technical lead at iGate and a senior systems analyst at Tata Consultancy Services.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the National Institute of Technology in Warangal, India.

As chief information officer at Utz Brands, Mr. Lodh will lead the IT organization, supporting the company’s growing national footprint through technology infrastructure, data and insights. He will report to Ajay Kataria, executive vice president and chief financial officer.