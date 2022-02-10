EGG HARBOR, WIS. — A May 7 celebration of life has been set for Thomas M. MacDonald, a longtime professional in the baking industry.

Mr. MacDonald, who spent the last 26 years of his career at Brolite Products, died Nov. 22. He was 85.

Born March 5, 1936, in Minneapolis, Mr. MacDonald met his wife Barbara Johnson during his junior year at Southwest High School in southwest Minneapolis. That same year, 1953, he joined the Army National Guard and served for five years after achieving the rank of Master Sargent and working as a Tank Commander. He and Barbara were married in March 1957.

Mr. MacDonald began his career at Minneapolis area bakeries, including Myhr’s, Super Valu bakery and McGlynn. He joined Red Star Yeast in 1972, retiring in 1995. Mr. MacDonald resumed his career in 1995 with Brolite, and remained with the company until his death. He was a vice president with Brolite.

Mr. MacDonald was preceded in death by his youngest son Matthew, his wife Barbara, and his oldest brother Jim. He is survived by his daughter Kris (David), and sons Tom and Jeff; his brother Barrie; grandchildren Michael (Gina), Molly, Thomas, Eric, and Grace; and great grandsons Finnley and Jameson,

The Celebration of Life will be held May 7 at 2 pm at Kress Pavilion, 7845 Church Street, Egg Harbor, Wis.