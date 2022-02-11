ATCHISON, KAN. – Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, has certified Arise wheat protein isolates from MGP Ingredients as low FODMAP ingredients. Arise wheat protein isolates now will carry the Monash University low FODMAP certified icon, which lets food formulators know the ingredients will not promote abdominal discomfort and gas during digestion. Monash University certified two other ingredients, Fibersym and FiberRite dietary fibers, from MGP Ingredients as low FODMAP ingredients in 2020.

FODMAPS (fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols) are a group of carbohydrates not completely digested or absorbed in the small intestine. When they pass into the large intestine, they are fermented rapidly by gut bacteria and produce gas, which causes abdominal discomfort and other gastrointestinal symptoms. Research studies have shown that FODMAPs, rather than wheat gluten, may be the cause of symptoms for non-celiac gluten sensitivity and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in some consumers.

“MGP is committed to providing quality ingredients with research-backed attributes that food formulators can count on to address key consumer trends such as the current interest in digestive, or ‘gut,’ health,” said Michael Buttshaw, vice president of ingredient solutions sales, marketing and R&D for Atchison-based MGP Ingredients. “We were able to achieve this important certification for our wheat protein isolate because of our proprietary process of protein purification.”