WASHINGTON — The National Restaurant Association has named Michelle L. Korsmo as the association’s president and chief executive officer as well as CEO of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, effective May 1. She will succeed Marvin Irby, the association’s chief financial officer, who has been filling in as interim CEO since the resignation of Tom Bené in August 2021.

Ms. Korsmo is a seasoned trade association executive with extensive public policy experience at the federal and state levels. Most recently she has been president and CEO of the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America since 2018. Earlier, she was CEO of the American Land Title Association after being promoted from chief operating officer. Additionally, Ms. Korsmo has worked as executive vice president at Americans for Prosperity Foundation and served in the 2001-2004 Bush administration as deputy chief of staff to Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao.

“The search committee led an exhaustive search for a people-centered leader with extensive business acumen and deep policy experience,” said Lance Trenary, chair of the NRA board. “We have found this in Michelle. She brings — to both our association and foundation — association leadership experience, including working closely with policymakers on a bipartisan basis. On a personal level, she embodies a warm sense of hospitality.”