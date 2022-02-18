JAKARTA, INDONESIA — Mondelez International, Inc. announced it has completed a $23 million expansion of its Oreo cookies production line in Cikarang, Indonesia, a project the company said significantly increases its Oreo production capacity to meet growing local and export demand in 35 countries across Southeast Asia and the broader Asia Pacific and Middle East region.

With the expansion the Cikarang plant becomes one of Mondelez’s largest cookie and cracker facilities in the world. In addition to regular Oreos the company makes Mini Oreos and Ritz crackers at the plant.

“I am very proud to be investing in Indonesia — a top-five Oreo market for Mondelez International globally and a key market for us as we seek to lead the future of snacking around the world,” said Glenn Caton, president of Southeast Asia for Mondelez. “Our investment reflects strong year-on-year growth for Oreo biscuits both in Indonesia and across Southeast Asia.”

Mr. Caton said the expansion of the Cikarang plant was one of the fastest start-to-finish capital projects of its scale globally. He noted that the speed of the expansion project was made more impressive by the challenges the team navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mondelez said the new Oreo production line also features the latest technologies in biscuit production: reducing energy, water, and carbon emissions in a more sustainable production process.

“As our 2021 State of Snacking report confirmed, consumers are increasingly integrating purchasing decisions with their values,” said Zaenal Abidin, plant director for the Cikarang facility. “They want to buy snacks from companies offsetting their environmental footprint. And our new Oreo production line in Cikarang supports this.”