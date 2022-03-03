EMERYVILLE, CALIF. — Clif Bar & Co. is expanding its snack offerings with the launch of Clif Thins. Described by the company as a “crispy, crunchy take on the original Clif Bar,” the snacks contain 100 calories and 5 grams of sugar per two-pack serving.

Clif Thins are available in three varieties: chocolate chip, chocolate peanut brownie and white chocolate macadamia nut. The snacks have a suggested retail price of $7.30 for a box of 7 packs.

“Clif Thins are lightweight and easily stored in purses, carry-ons and desks, so you always have a quick and easy pick-me-up in your hectic schedule,” said Liz Watson, brand manager at Clif.