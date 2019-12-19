NEW YORK — Huel, maker of “nutritionally complete” meal replacement beverages, is launching its first snack bars in the United States.

Huel Bars are made with oat flour, rolled oats, pea protein, brown rice protein, cocoa powder, coconut, date syrup and flaxseed. The snack bars include more than 27 familiar vitamins and minerals, including iron, calcium, potassium, zinc, copper, phosphorous, and eight different vitamins.

Available in chocolate and salted caramel flavors, the bars are non-G.M.O., gluten-free and vegan and have balanced omega-3, omega-6 and monosaturated fats, Huel said. Each Huel Bar contains 200 calories and 12 grams of plant-based protein.

“As Huel has continued its rapid growth in the United States, with millions of meals from our powders and ready-to-drinks being enjoyed from coast to coast, we are proud to introduce the Huel Bar to the U.S. marketplace,” said Julian Hearn, chief executive officer and co-founder of Huel. “We have created a truly unique bar that not only tastes great but provides the important nutrition you need between meals or on-the-go.”

Huel Bars retail for $28 per 15-bar box at www.Huel.com.