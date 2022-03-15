STUTTGART, ARK. — Jason Brancel has been named president and chief executive officer of Riceland Foods, Inc., the world’s largest miller and marketer of rice and one of the mid-South’s major soybean processors. He succeeds Danny Kennedy, who retired from Riceland in July 2021. Andrew Dallas, who has been serving as interim president as well as vice president and legal counsel for the last nine months will continue as vice president and general counsel.­

Mr. Brancel will join Riceland in April from Agfinity, Inc., where he has been president and CEO for the past six years. Earlier, he spent nearly six years with Landmark Services Cooperative as chief financial officer and executive vice president of administration, and chief credit officer and executive vice president of business solutions. He also has worked at CHS, Inc. as a district manager.

“Jason has nearly three decades of impactful cooperative leadership experience, four years of which were with the largest farmer owned cooperative in the United States,” said Roger Pohlner, chairman of Riceland’s board of directors. “He is the ideal value-driven, fiscally responsible and forward-looking leader for Riceland as it adapts and grows into its second century of service to its farmer-members, employees, customers and suppliers.”

He received a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville.