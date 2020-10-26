NORWALK, OHIO — Trina J. Bediako has been promoted to chief executive officer of New Horizons Baking Co., a manufacturer of buns and muffins for retail bakeries throughout the United States. Ms. Bediako succeeds her father, Tilmon F. Brown, who has transitioned to chairman of the company.

Ms. Bediako has been with New Horizons for 18 years, most recently as president. She also has worked in several other corporate positions, including director of human resources and vice president of sales.

She received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Connecticut.

“Mrs. Bediako has earned the privilege of doing more,” Mr. Brown said. “Under her leadership, the company has achieved historic sales results and efficiencies. I am very proud of her and excited to see how she leads our business into the future.”

Succeeding Ms. Bediako as president is Michael E. Porter Jr., who also has been named chief operating officer. Mr. Porter began his baking career during his teenage years at his family-owned/operated full-line scratch store-front bakery in Shelby, Ohio. In addition to many years at New Horizons, Mr. Porter worked as a North American bakery sales manager for DuPont Nutrition and Biosciences. He is a graduate of the American Institute of Baking resident course in Manhattan, Kan.

Mr. Brown will transition to the chairman’s position of the company he has led for the past 25 years. A veteran with more than 50 years of experience in the baking industry, Mr. Brown began his career with the Wonder Bread-Continental Baking Co. in 1966 as a route salesman. Over his career, he has held many positions, including regional vice president of the Eastern Division. His final position, after 30 years with CBC, was as the corporate vice president and director of sales.

Founded in 1967 as the West Baking Co., New Horizons Baking Company came under the leadership of Mr. Brown in 1995. One of the first changes he made as CEO was closing the general office in Maumee, Ohio, and moving the corporate headquarters to the Norwalk facility. He also made the decision to reinvest in the business with the goal of improving both the quality of the products and the quality of life for employees of New Horizons.

In 2008, Genesis Baking Co., a division of New Horizons, was formed with the intentions of expanding the company’s business opportunities. With the addition of new high-capacity machinery, the Norwalk bakery was upgraded in 2011.

New Horizons and Genesis currently serve more than 2,000 quick-service restaurants across Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, and western Pennsylvania as well as national retail and sandwich makers.