LONDON – Isabelle Esser, PhD, who has more than 30 years of experience working for global consumer food and ingredients companies, will join the board of directors for London-based Tate & Lyle PLC June 1 as a non-executive director and as a member of the remuneration and nomination committees.

Dr. Esser spent more than 25 years working for Unilever PLC, eventually becoming executive vice president, R&D foods transformation, global foods and refreshment. She left Unilever in 2019 and became chief human resources officer at Barry Callebaut AG. This April she will become chief research, innovation and food quality safety officer at Danone SA.