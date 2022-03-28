WASHINGTON – Baking fundraisers to assist those affected by the war in Ukraine are taking place in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Bakers Against Racism, which three chefs in the Washington area created in 2020, set up an emergency bake sale for Ukraine. The program requests all bakers, chefs, home cooks and artisans to raise funds for those who are providing food, shelter, transportation and medical services. The group uses the hashtag #baketheworldabetterplace.

More than 3,000 people from over 200 US cities and four continents have participated in Bakers Against Racism bake sales since Paolo Velez, Willa Pelini and Robert Rudda founded Bakers Against Racism, which seeks to help organizations combatting racism and supporting anti-racist work in local communities.

In the United Kingdom, a “Bake for Ukraine” program will run through April. Bakers are urged to create cakes, cookies, bread, etc. with all profits donated to the program. Bakers may share their progress on social media by using the hashtag #bakeforukraine. All money raised will go to the British Red Cross. In Ukraine, Red Cross teams are providing food, clothes and other aid. Bertie Matthews, managing director of Matthews Cotswold Flour, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom, is one of program’s leaders.