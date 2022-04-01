ARLINGTON, VA. — Mike Harper, chief financial officer and vice president of finance at Rudolph Foods, has been named chairman of SNAC International for 2022-23. Mr. Harper’s appointment was one of several changes unveiled for the association’s board during the group’s annual business meeting at the end of March.

In addition to Mr. Harper, other officers for the 2022-23 cycle include: Greg Pearson, chief executive officer, Pretzels, Inc./The Hershey Co., as vice chair; Justin Spannuth, vice president and chief operating officer, Unique Snacks, as second vice chair; Leanne Oliver, general counsel, PepsiCo Foods North America, as general counsel; Fritz Kohmann, chief financial officer, Shearer’s Foods, as past chair; Dan Sifer, senior vice president of supply chain and contract manufacturing, Herr Foods, as past chair; and Lisa Stern, senior vice president of sales and marketing, LifeSpice, as associate executive council president.

In addition, the new directors for 2022-23 are:

Mike Cantore, vice president of sales, Carolina Ingredients

Joan Cetera, vice president of communications, PepsiCo Foods North America

Mark Costello, vice president of sales and marketing, Better Made Snacks

Spencer Fivelson, vice president and general manager of snacks, Conagra Brands

Clifton Hilario, COO and CFO, Hippeas

Cindy Kuester, VP, Sales, Snak King

Dan Morgan, CEO, G&S Foods

Milton Mattus, CEO, Wise Snacks

Ryo Tsutsumi, CEO, Calbee America

“SNAC and the entire snacking sector will benefit greatly from the leadership these talented individuals provide,” said Elizabeth Avery, president and CEO of SNAC International. “They will work hand in glove with Christine Cochran, our new president and CEO, to advance the snacking industry by fulfilling SNAC’s vision of connecting the snack industry to create growth and opportunity.”

Ms. Cochran also was elected as an ex-officio member of the SNAC board, in accordance with the organization’s by-laws. She begins her new roles immediately.

“We look forward to working with SNAC’s new chairman Mike Harper and the entire leadership in the coming year to continue providing benefits to members across our three pillars of education, advocacy and networking,” Ms. Cochran said. “The incoming class of officers and directors represents a diverse cross section of our category and is well-positioned to ensure our member companies receive maximum value from their membership.”