CHERRY HILL, NJ. — The Real Good Food Co. has opened a new USDA-certified, gluten-free manufacturing plant in Bolingbrook, Ill.

The new plant, Real Good Foods’ second manufacturing facility, is expected to more than double the company’s manufacturing capacity while reducing the cost structure to accelerate its margin improvement agenda. The plant also is located closer to key raw materials and distribution hubs, Real Good Foods said.

Real Good Foods said the plant has high-throughput, flexible production lines that will support the production of the company’s current product portfolio as well as planned innovation such as grain-free breaded poultry and zero-sugar Asian entrees.

Production capacity will be phased throughout 2022 and is expected to add $200 million in capacity by the end of the year, the company said.

“As we continue to work to increase capacity to meet demand for our products, Bolingbrook represents the next step in our growth journey,” said Gerard Law, chief executive officer of Real Good Foods. “Opening the Bolingbrook facility within six months of signing the lease demonstrates the speed, agility, and experience of our organization. I am proud of our dedicated team and supplier partners that have worked long hours to open this plant on time and on budget.”

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods manufactures gluten-free, grain-free pizzas, snacks, appetizers and Mexican entrees.