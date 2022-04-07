CHICAGO – Primient, a company created through a Tate & Lyle transaction, has entered the global food and ingredients market with a portfolio of products and application expertise for the food, beverage, paper, packaging, personal care, apparel and animal nutrition industries. Within foods and beverages, Primient will be active in the acidulants and sweeteners categories.

Tate & Lyle sold a controlling stake in its Primary Products business in North America and Latin America to KPS Capital Partners, LC, which now has a majority stake and controls the resulting company, Primient. Tate & Lyle retains a minority stake in Primient.

Primient employs more than 1,500, operates six industrial plants in North America and Latin America, and has an interest in two joint ventures.

“Our journey started more than 100 years ago when A.E. Staley founded the A.E. Staley Manufacturing Co. in Decatur, Ill.,” said Jim Stutelberg, chief executive officer of Primient. “And we are excited to be writing the next chapters of our story as Primient, which is well-positioned to make a positive impact in the industries we serve — for our colleagues, customers and local communities.”