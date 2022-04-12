ROLLE, SWITZERLAND — ADM has announced a multi-million-dollar investment to add the ability to process non-GMO soybeans at its oilseeds facility in Mainz, Germany. The project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023 and follows a similar investment in the company’s oilseeds processing plant in Straubing, Germany, in 2016.

“A key pillar of our growth strategy is our expanding portfolio of differentiated products, which are powering our ability to meet growing and evolving customer needs around the globe,” said Jaana Kleinschmit, general manager of ADM Hamburg and country manager, Germany. “Soybeans play an increasingly important role in the wider food sector in Germany. We are pleased to continue to add the ability to process non-GMO soybeans to meet growing demand across human and animal nutrition, while providing local farmers with increasing opportunities to market their crops.”

Rene van der Poel, general manager of ADM Straubing, added, “With this expansion in Mainz, we are now creating additional incentives for local farmers to grow more non-GMO soybeans and to incorporate soy into crop rotation farming. At the same time, we are following through on our commitment to one of the key pillars of the Fields of Europe framework, which aims to meet growing demand for certified non-GMO, European origin food and feed products.”