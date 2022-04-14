SEATTLE — Continental Mills is expanding its line of Kruteaz baking mixes with the addition of three products.

The new varieties include:

Krusteaz Chocolate Swirl Crumb Cake and Muffin Mix features a moist cake base with a ribbon of chocolate swirl topped with a chocolate crumble.

Krusteaz Chocolate Pie Bar Mix contains a chocolate cream pie-style filling with a chocolate crust.

Krusteaz Sweet Corn Cornbread and Muffin Mix includes a moist, cake-like corn muffin mix.

“Families love our Meyer Lemon Bar Mix, which has made Krusteaz the leader in the dessert bars space,” said Andy Heily, president and chief executive officer of Continental Mills. “We wanted to offer a new flavor for all the chocolate lovers out there. At Krusteaz we believe in the ‘joy of making' so our boxed mixes are designed to help every maker, no matter their skill set, flex their creative foodie muscles in the kitchen to stir up something special.”

The new mixes are available nationwide at Walmart and Kroger at a suggested retail price of $2.85 for the cornbread mix and $3.75 for the chocolate pie bar and chocolate swirl crumb cake mixes.