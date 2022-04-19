KANSAS CITY — Be on the lookout for several health and nutrition issues of interest to baking, including updates on the Standards of Identity for bread and other foods, observed Lee Sanders, senior vice president of government relations and public affairs, American Bakers Association (ABA).

“That’s where ABA in the past has been and continues to be a leader in asking for reforms to allow for innovation,” she said at the recent ABA annual convention.

Moreover, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may issue a rule soon that finally attempts to define the use of “healthy” and impact the future of nutrient health claims. Another anticipated proposal may include the use of a “heathy seal” on food products. The FDA circulated a procedural notice regarding preliminary quantitative consumer research before a voluntary symbol would be considered.

Additionally, the Biden administration announced its plans to hold a White House Conference on Health, Hunger and Nutrition that would focus on “affordable nutrition for all.” In a previous conference held in 1969, she said, the three-day meeting resulted in 1,800 recommendations, 1,600 of which were agreed upon and executed within two years.

“This agenda could impact all of us, and it’s important for ABA and the food industry to be at the table,” Ms. Sanders said. “I think it can encompass the expansion of universal school meals. It could include new benefits such as the expansion of federal feeding programs, universal health care and prescription drug costs.”

Bakers need to be aware that some major long-awaited issues, and a few new ones, may come to the forefront soon.