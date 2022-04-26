Stephanie Stuckey, chief executive officer of Stuckey’s, did not set out to become CEO of her family’s business. But her story of taking back and reinventing her family’s brand is one that BEMA anticipates will resonate with the baking industry at the BEMA Convention 2022, June 22-25 in San Diego. Ms. Stuckey will be the convention’s keynote speaker on June 23.

“Stephanie Stuckey is full-on passion and energy,” said Tim Cook, CEO, Linxis Group and BEMA chairman. “As a ‘accidental’ CEO, Stephanie’s story will resonate with many BEMA business leaders. I believe our membership will leave her presentation energized and inspired.”

Ms. Stuckey has worked both in law and politics as an environmental lawyer, Georgia’s representative in the US House of Representatives, and as director of the Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Chief Resilience Officer for the city of Atlanta.

Ms. Stuckey became CEO of Stuckey’s in November 2019. She is the third generation CEO of the family business, which not only produces and sells its iconic pecan candies and snacks, but also grows some of its own ingredients. Ms. Stuckey reinvented the brand and expanded it beyond its retail locations to e-commerce and other channels.