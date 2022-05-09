BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. brand Cheez-It is launching Cheez-It Snap’d Scorchin’ Hot Cheddar snacking crackers for a limited time this summer. The hot cheddar flavor joins double cheese, cheddar sour cream and onion, jalapeño jack and barbecue varieties in the Snap’d product line. Made with 100% real cheddar cheese, the hot cheddar crackers are spicy and garlicy, according to the company.

“Lunch has become the mundane or forgotten meal, but with the cheesy, thin and crispy crunch from Cheez-It Snap’d we’re bringing that ‘I can’t wait until lunch’ feeling back,” said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It.

The new Snap’d flavor will be available at retailers nationwide starting in May, through the summer only.