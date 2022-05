JOHNSTOWN, COLO. — Canyon Bakehouse LLC, a subsidiary of Flowers Foods, Inc., has introduced new brioche-style sweet rolls under the Canyon Bakehouse brand. The new 100% whole grain sweet rolls are gluten-free and free from dairy, nuts and soy.

The company describes the sweet rolls as “soft, rich and buttery.”

Each roll contains 180 calories, 3.5 grams of fat, 370 mg of sodium, 35 grams of total carbohydrates, 2 grams of protein, 20 mg of calcium and 110 mg of potassium.