LONDON — Tim Brett has been named managing director of Western Europe and Emerging Markets at pladis, a biscuit, chocolate and confectionery company owned by Yildiz Holding. The announcement follows the decision by pladis to combine Western Europe and Emerging Markets into one region “in order to maximize on shared opportunities and grow pladis’ presence in new and emerging markets.”

Prior to joining pladis, Mr. Brett spent 20 years at The Coca-Cola Co. in a variety of roles, most recently as president of the Western Europe Business Unit. Earlier in his career he was the UK national brand manager for Walkers Crips and senior brand manager for Doritos for Walkers Snack Foods, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc.

“We’re delighted to have Tim join the pladis team,” said Salman Amin, chief executive officer of pladis. “I have been so impressed by his passion, as well as his track record of taking bold decisions to ensure consistent success and growth. Western Europe and Emerging Markets is an important region for pladis, and his expertise across sales, marketing and innovation will be invaluable as we look to grow our talent and leadership around the world.”