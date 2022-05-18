Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

With 20 cultures represented on the production room floor at Rocky Mountain Pies, Salt Lake City, it’s critical that everyone feels welcome. And that’s what Eric Carcellero, human resources director, first focused on when he started at the company five years ago.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Mr. Carcellero explains the importance of inclusivity in today’s competitive labor market and how an inclusive culture translates into retention programs.

“We encourage our team members and make them feel valuable because the truth is they can be anywhere else,” he said. “The employment opportunities are endless so the goal is to make our employees happy and appreciated so they’ll stay with us.”

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn more about the company’s language ambassador program and how it incentivizes workers during its busiest season.

