NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Barilla is expanding its one-ingredient pasta line with the introduction of chickpea penne.

The company’s new pasta is made from chickpeas and contains 19 grams of plant protein per a 3.5 oz serving. It is also gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO Project verified, according to the company.

“As a leader in pasta, we understand just how much penne is adored around the globe so we’re excited to give all pasta aficionados the opportunity to enjoy penne in a variety of ways,” said Jean-Pierre Comte, president of Barilla Americas. “We look forward to seeing what recipes our fans create using our delicious chickpea penne.”

Barilla’s chickpea penne has a suggested retail price of $3.49 and is available at select retail locations across the United States, including Kroger, Meijer, Hyvee, and Publix, as well as direct-to-consumer through Amazon.com.