OAK BROOK, ILL. — TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has begun the search for a new chief financial officer after William J. Kelley announced his intent to step down from his position of executive vice president and CFO to pursue another opportunity. Mr. Kelley will remain with TreeHouse through June 30 to ensure a smooth transition. In the meantime, Patrick O’Donnell, chief accounting officer, will take over as CFO on an interim basis.

Mr. O’Donnell has been with TreeHouse for the last five years and was recently promoted to CAO. He previously was corporate controller, and he also led corporate financial planning and analysis and was assistant controller. Prior to joining TreeHouse he held roles with increasing responsibility for more than 14 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“The transformation work and the capabilities we have built across our organization over the last several years have positioned us well to capitalize on the growing demand for private label, and I am confident that Pat will provide seamless continuity as we continue our transformation and search for a permanent CFO,” said Steve Oakland, president and chief executive officer. “We remain committed to serving our customers and driving growth and value for our shareholders.”

In addition to the personnel announcement, TreeHouse reaffirmed its previously issued full-year 2022 guidance. The company said it still expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $385 million to $415 million and net sales growth of at least 11% year-over-year.