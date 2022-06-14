BEAVER DAM, WIS. — United Cooperative will build a multi-structural manufacturing facility, including feed mill and soy crushing and processing operations, in a three-phase project in Waupun, Wis., beginning this year, the company announced June 8.

United Cooperative’s new feed and grain manufacturing facility will have capabilities that include high-speed loading and unloading of ingredients, high-speed roller-grinders, pelleting capability, steam flaking, micro-system, both bagged and bulk texturized calf feed manufacturing, mineral manufacturing, and operations managed by a computerized control system for quality control. It also will be able to take advantage of rail for inbound and outbound needs, reducing reliance on trucking within United Cooperative’s supply chain.

“New Safe Food, Safe Feed regulations require feed manufactures to comply with quality control measures that are not possible with outdated feed mills,” said John Scheuers, Feed Division vice president for United Cooperative. “As a result, United Cooperative’s investment in this new Waupun facility will enable us to meet these new regulations and the ever-changing demands of our members. Our goal is to manufacture 23 tons of feed every 15 to 20 minutes, depending on the number of items in the mix.”

In addition to the feed and grain expansion, the third phase of the construction project will be a soybean crushing and processing facility that will crush 7.5 million bus of soybeans annually and supply soybean meal and soy oil from Wisconsin producers to the global economy.

“The Waupun facility will support new grain marketing opportunities for our member-owners and cover the demands of increased corn and soybean yields,” said Al Jentz, vice president of Grain for United Cooperative.

The cost of the Waupun project, which will create 50 jobs, was not disclosed.

Based in Beaver Dam, Wis., United Cooperative operates 6 other feed locations and 20 grain locations throughout Wisconsin, where it manufactures and sells feed and grain products and services.

“This construction project is essential to our growth initiatives and our promise to our member-owners that they can ‘Rely on Us’ for their agricultural needs,” said David Cramer, president and chief executive officer of United Cooperative.