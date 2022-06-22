TEL AVIV, ISRAEL — Food technology startup B.T. Sweet Ltd. has named Yishai Potack as chief executive officer. He succeeds Yoav Gaon.

As CEO, Mr. Potack will be charged with taking the company’s Cambya natural sweetener to the next level, specifically propelling the company’s upcoming funding round and penetrating the North American B2B market. Cambya is a plant-based, one-to-one drop-in sugar replacer. The proprietary formula is based on soluble fibers, monk fruit and select botanicals and boasts a one-to-one equivalent to sugar in body and taste. It also offers a rich source of naturally derived beneficial fibers, according to the company.

Mr. Potack most recently was vice president of business development at EyeYon Medical. Earlier, he was vice president of sales and business development for Europe at XRHealth. He also has worked for ReWalk Robotics, Inc., CarboFix Orthopedics Ltd., Covidien and Sourasky Medical Center.

He received a bachelor of science degree from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and specialized in marketing at Yale University Business School.

“Yishai brings a wealth of knowledge and know-how in spearheading disruptive technologies and elevating startups to become well-established top-market names,” said Dagi Pekatch, founder and chairman of B.T. Sweet. “His multicultural experience in the global sphere, combined with strong leadership skills and innovative marketing strategies, combine to make him a perfect fit for B.T. Sweet.”

B.T. Sweet also announced that industry consultant Mervyn De Souza, PhD, has joined the company’s advisory board.

“He is a savvy innovator and business strategist with seasoned knowledge of the F&B industry,” Mr. Pekatch said. “De Souza has enjoyed a long and accomplished career leading high-performing teams in developing growth strategies at multinationals Cargill, Sensient Technologies, and Tate & Lyle.”