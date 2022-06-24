CHILLIWACK, BC. — Puratos Canada, the Canadian division of Belgium-based ingredient supplier Puratos, recently opened a new 1,375-square-foot Innovation Center Bakery in Fraser Valley, a region in southwestern British Columbia. It is Puratos’ second innovation center in Canada, with the other being in Mississauga, Ont.

The new innovation center features MWI ovens, dough sheeters and dough mixers. Bakers, pâtissiers and chocolatiers at the center will collaborate to improve their skills and learn innovative ways of re-inventing traditional recipes. In addition, Puratos’ R&D team and technical advisers will help customers to discover new ingredients, reflect on their production process, and help them maximize technological innovation and efficiency.

Puratos has nearly 90 innovation centers and more than 600 technical advisers across the world.

“Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Puratos,” said Michael Simone, president of Puratos Canada. “This is reflected not only in the quality of our products but also in the services we provide. By enabling access to the latest food trends, technical expertise and state-of- the-art equipment, our goal is to help our customers create products that allow their businesses to grow.”

Wade Godin, general manager of Puratos Canada — Fraser Valley, added, “We believe innovation and health and well-being are closely linked. Our innovation centers serve as a catalyst in our pursuit for innovative solutions that contribute to both the healthiness of baked goods and a clean(er) label, without compromising on taste.”