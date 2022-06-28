HUDSON, WIS. — Joe Rouleau has been named head of sustainability at Ciranda, a supplier of certified organic, non-GMO and fair trade food ingredients. In his new role he will leverage more than 17 years of industry experience to oversee the company’s environmental, social and governance initiatives, and communicate progress to internal and external audiences, including customers.

Mr. Rouleau has been with Ciranda for more than 17 years, most recently as director of strategic pricing and commodities since January 2021. Earlier, he was director of commercial operations, sales manager and sales representative.

“Joe has played an integral role in the development of our supply chain and customer base over the past 17 years, making him an outstanding fit for this position,” said JP Tournoy, chief executive officer at Ciranda, “His experience and unwavering commitment to our mission to connect brands with certified ingredients produced with respect for people and planet will be valuable to our continued ESG efforts.”

Mr. Rouleau has been a member of Ciranda’s employee sustainability committee for more than a decade and is involved with the Organic Trade Association and Marbleseed (formerly known as Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service).