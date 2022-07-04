Junior’s bakery takes pride in how it treats its workers by extensive training, competitive wages and extras.

When asked about his concerns on the job, Jason Schwartz, company president, said it was keeping customers satisfied and making sure staff is happy and keeps coming back. The staff is part of his job satisfaction.

“I like the people I work with. I think that’s a big part of it,” he said.

While many bakeries have struggled to find and keep workers, Junior’s has been able to hire nearly 90 new full-time employees in the last year.

“We do very well by our employees,” he said.

The company provides once-a-month lunches to employees and other perks like paying them to take off a Friday afternoon in the summer and hosting a carnival and barbecue. They offer other benefits as well.

“If you have a child and work for us, we will send you a crib,” Mr. Rosen said.

The company began giving out spot awards last year, which are presented to employees who have gone above and beyond to serve the company and its customers. Photos of winners are posted in the plant, and they get a small cash prize.

“It’s good motivation,” said Jeremy Carlin, director of operations. “We present it in a special gathering in front of all the employees.”

Promoting workers and training is also part of the plan at Junior’s. Mr. Schwartz was 21 when he started with Junior’s, and his journey from running a retail store to president has provided him with an education.

“He’s taught me everything I know,” Mr. Schwartz said of owner Alan Rosen, “from the restaurant business to this.”

