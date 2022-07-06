ATCHISON, KAN. — Sean Wirtz, previously an advisory director for audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG LLP, has been named director of business development and integration, a new position, at Atchison-based MGP Ingredients. He will collaborate with the company’s finance and IT departments to facilitate finance system integration, implementation and improvement following mergers and acquisitions.

“MGP continues to actively seek acquisition and organic growth opportunities that will support and enhance our influence in branded spirits and plant-based proteins,” said David Bratcher, president and chief operating officer of MGP Ingredients. “Sean’s role will be critical to identifying and integrating opportunities that align with our long-term strategic plan while optimizing value for all our stakeholders.”

Mr. Wirtz at KPMG LLP provided accounting advice on technical topics, business acquisitions, financial reporting, capital markets readiness and support for filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. He also served as an audit manager for clients in the manufacturing and consumer food and drink industries.

“As our former audit manager, Sean is intimately familiar with our business, which provides a solid background for his new role,” said Brandon Gall, vice president of finance and chief financial officer at MGP Ingredients. “We welcome his experience and expertise.”

Mr. Wirtz received a bachelor of science business administration degree and a master of accountancy degree from the University of Missouri – Columbia. A certified public account, he joined KPMG LP in 2013 following his graduation.