CHICAGO — Better-for-you snack company Simple Mills is launching sandwich cookies made with nut flour and filled with nut butter crème in two flavors: creamy peanut butter and cocoa cashew.

Made using buckwheat flour and organic coconut sugar, the cookies contain 7 grams of sugar per serving and support regenerative agricultural practices, according to the company.

“The food we eat has an undeniable impact on not just our bodies, but also the planet,” said Katlin Smith, founder and chief executive officer of Simple Mills. “We have the ability, and responsibility as a food brand, to create a better world for the future. Since our inception, we’ve focused on personal wellness by reinventing classic packaged foods with purposeful ingredients. In 2021, we evolved our product design framework to include planetary health as an equally critical commitment and piloted a new approach that connects regenerative agriculture to our innovation pipeline. We’re committed to being a positive force on every part of the ecosystem and are thrilled to introduce our new nut butter stuffed sandwich cookies as our latest commitment to personal and planetary health.”

The cookies are available nationwide at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts stores or online at the company website and Amazon for the suggested retail price of $6.99 per box.